Washtenaw County celebrates Earth Day with more rain garden plans for 2024

Throughout Washtenaw County, environmental advocates are celebrating Earth Day.

The Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner's office works on environmental efforts year-round. They focus on both water quality and flood control projects.

This year, they’re continuing to focus on creating public rain gardens throughout the county, which improve rain runoff and water reabsorption.

Harry Sheehan is the chief deputy to the commissioner. He says the gardens filter urban runoff and won’t contribute to flooding.

“This year, we’ll be putting in a couple of large rain gardens in Sugarbrook Park in Ypsilanti and in the community center in Ypsilanti.”

Sheehan encourages individuals to create rain gardens on their personal property. The project can be particularly impactful in developments built before 1980 which typically do not have storm water basins.

