Ann Arbor readies construction of city’s first splash pad

Ann Arbor residents will have the opportunity to experience the city’s first splash pad at Bicentennial Park within the coming year.

Ann Arbor City Council unanimously approved a $1.3 million contract with Michigan Recreational Construction Inc. to build a 100x60-foot interactive water play area at Bicentennial Park.

Adam Fercho is the park planner and landscape architect for the City of Ann Arbor’s Department of Parks and Recreation. He says residents need a place to cool off, especially for those with accessibility needs during the summer without needing to go to a pool.

“It’s kind of gonna be an accessible water experience for the community. I think it’s one of the things that pools tend to be not accessible or as accessible to a lot of different people.”

Fercho says the splash pad will recycle and treat water like a pool, using only 10-20,000 gallons annually rather than over a million gallons.

Construction is expected to begin around April and end in spring of 2026.

