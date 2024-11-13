Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation setting up new pop-up dog park

Dog lovers on the west side of Ann Arbor will have a pop-up dog park close by they can take their furry companions starting this Friday at Veterans Memorial Park.

The dog park will be temporarily located at Field #4 at Vets Park until mid-April.

City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Manager Josh Landefeld says dog owners must have a registered dog license and dog park permit to bring their dog to the park. He adds the pop-up dog park will be the fourth one in Ann Arbor and is curious how west side residents will use it.

“We’re very excited about trying this opportunity out. The big part of what we’re looking to do with the pop-up is get real time data on what the needs and wants are for dogs on the west side.”

Landefeld says a permanent dog park may come to the west side in the future, depending on local feedback and how dog owners take care of the park.

