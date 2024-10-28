© 2024 WEMU
New therapy dog rules for Ann Arbor school district under development

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 28, 2024 at 5:38 AM EDT
Bullet, a 3-year-old golden retriever, who serves as a therapy dog, receives attention from all directions during a stress relief break in the Friends Room on the third floor of the Vernon R. Alden Library on Tuesday, April 27, 2015.
Tyler Stabile
/
Flickr
Bullet, a 3-year-old golden retriever, who serves as a therapy dog, receives attention from all directions during a stress relief break in the Friends Room on the third floor of the Vernon R. Alden Library on Tuesday, April 27, 2015.

Ann Arbor Public Schools is working on new guidelines regarding the use of therapy dogs in the district.

The move stems from the controversy earlier this year over the ownership of therapy dog Gracie at Wines Elementary School. After a suit was settled, district attorneys requested a policy that clears up any ambiguity regarding the ownership and use of the animals.

Board Treasurer Susan Schmidt says she’s seen how they can help students.

“As part of the program, when this student is starting to feel anxious or wants to leave the premises, this is an option that the student can go and sit with the dog in whatever class it is at the school. You know, it’s another option.”

The draft proposal states the school’s principal must approve the use of a therapy dog, as well as the Superintendent. If the handler leaves, ownership of the dog is transferred to the district.

The board is expected to vote on the new rules in November.

