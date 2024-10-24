Teachers confront Ann Arbor School Board over increases in health care costs

Ann Arbor teachers are angry over news they will see large hikes in their health care costs for the coming year.

A line of teachers told school board members on Wednesday that they can’t afford the increases they are facing. In some cases, the hikes mean 20% of salaries are going to health costs.

Ann Arbor Education Association President Fred Klein says, while other groups are eligible for health care plans costing about $1,000 a year, teachers and administrators are paying $10,000 or more.

“Teachers and principals are shouldering a disproportionate burden, effectively subsidizing the health care plans of every other group in the district.”

Superintendent Jazz Parks says any such changes would be brought forth during collective bargaining, and she can’t comment on the ongoing negotiations.

