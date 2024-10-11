© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor Board of Education may re-evaluate Thurston Elementary construction plan

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 11, 2024 at 5:47 AM EDT
A town hall meeting discussing the expansion of Thurston Elementary School.
Leah Klass
A town hall meeting discussing the expansion of Thurston Elementary School.

The Ann Arbor School Board is considering taking another look at its bond plan to see if there should be some changes to construction projects.

The discussion came up this week after a large group of neighbors and alumni asked the School Board to reevaluate plans to build a new Thurston Elementary School closer to the Thurston Nature Center. As board members discussed the project, they also talked about if any changes need to be made to respond to the concerns.

Trustee Rima Mohammad says, given changes in the district, it might be a good idea.

“Looking at our current situation, we have a new administration, it may be time for us to maybe take a pause, even slow down a little bit, just to look at the bond plan and see if it fits our current situation.”

No decisions were made during this week’s meeting regarding the bond or Thurston Elementary. Board President Torchio Feaster says he has no problem getting an update on construction plans in the district.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Board of Educationthurston elementary schoolRima MohammadTorchio FeasterConstruction
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content