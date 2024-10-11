Ann Arbor Board of Education may re-evaluate Thurston Elementary construction plan

The Ann Arbor School Board is considering taking another look at its bond plan to see if there should be some changes to construction projects.

The discussion came up this week after a large group of neighbors and alumni asked the School Board to reevaluate plans to build a new Thurston Elementary School closer to the Thurston Nature Center. As board members discussed the project, they also talked about if any changes need to be made to respond to the concerns.

Trustee Rima Mohammad says, given changes in the district, it might be a good idea.

“Looking at our current situation, we have a new administration, it may be time for us to maybe take a pause, even slow down a little bit, just to look at the bond plan and see if it fits our current situation.”

No decisions were made during this week’s meeting regarding the bond or Thurston Elementary. Board President Torchio Feaster says he has no problem getting an update on construction plans in the district.

