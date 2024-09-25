U.S. Education Department releases report regarding racial complaint from Ann Arbor student

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has reached a resolution agreement with the Ann Arbor Schools regarding a discrimination case where a counselor referred to a student as a “terrorist.”

The report says the district did not assess whether a hostile environment followed from the incident and only allowed written discrimination complaints, which violates the law.

Under the agreement, the district will conduct a climate assessment and make any needed adjustments.

Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine Lhamon says the district will face federal monitoring to see it complies.

“It’s a very serious penalty, first of all, to be subject to federal monitoring that is ongoing. So, yes, it’s a short version. And if, ultimately, the district doesn’t comply with the law, our tool is to withhold federal funds from the district.”

In a statement, spokesman Andrew Cluley said the district stands against all forms of racism, hate, discrimination and bias.

