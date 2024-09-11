© 2024 WEMU
Sexual harassment study materials and electric buses on Ann Arbor Board of Education's agenda

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:16 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Public Schools administration building
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Public Schools administration building

The Ann Arbor School Board meets tonight with a light agenda. They will vote to approve new age-appropriate materials regarding sexual assault and harassment.

Last year, legislation passed that required the Michigan Department of Education to develop informational documents and make them available to all students from 6th to 12th grade.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says it’s important to get that information to the kids.

“And you want to start it at an age that is appropriate. But having that education is very important because education gives you the power and knowledge to know how to address those issues.”

The School Board will also give final approval to the purchase of four new electric-powered buses to add to the fleet. Part of the funding comes from an $800,000 rebate from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
