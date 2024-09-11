Sexual harassment study materials and electric buses on Ann Arbor Board of Education's agenda

The Ann Arbor School Board meets tonight with a light agenda. They will vote to approve new age-appropriate materials regarding sexual assault and harassment.

Last year, legislation passed that required the Michigan Department of Education to develop informational documents and make them available to all students from 6th to 12th grade.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says it’s important to get that information to the kids.

“And you want to start it at an age that is appropriate. But having that education is very important because education gives you the power and knowledge to know how to address those issues.”

The School Board will also give final approval to the purchase of four new electric-powered buses to add to the fleet. Part of the funding comes from an $800,000 rebate from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org