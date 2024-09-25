Ann Arbor Board of Education to discuss gender neutral language and other issues at next meeting

It’ll likely be a short meeting for a change for the Ann Arbor School Board tonight with a very light agenda.

The biggest issue the school board will taking up tonight will be to amend all the pronouns in board policies to be gender neutral. The board first will suspend the bylaws which would require additional meetings and time before changes could take place.

Board President Torchio Feaster says the district needs to move with the times.

“That’s the direction that the world is moving in, and that’s the direction our district needs to keep up with, so that we’re making sure that we’re being respectful to everyone and in respect to their children’s pronouns.”

Feaster says he welcomes a meeting that shouldn’t be filled with the controversy and drama that the district has had to deal with in recent months. He says he looks forward to having the board being able to focus only on the education of Ann Arbor students.

