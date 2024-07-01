Ann Arbor School Board finalizes Superintendent Parks' contract

The interim is now off Ann Arbor School Superintendent Jazz Parks' title.

There were some changes made to the deal that was presented last Wednesday. The contract is for three years instead of four, and the base salary will be $256,000 instead of $265,000.

The automatic 3% pay increase every year was changed to the same increase that the rest of the staff will receive.

Parks says she's happy the troubles the district has seen the past several months are now behind them.

“The state’s budget came out, so we’re looking at how we need to be in alignment with the school funding for the '24-25 school year. We’re also going to build on the plans that we have for our district related to really serving the needs of all our students.”

School Board President Torchio Feaster says it’s been a very difficult past few months, but he is ecstatic that they have been able to put Parks’ contract and the problems in the past.

