Workers protest racial discrimination settlement at Ann Arbor construction site

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:50 AM EDT
Union workers protest at an Ann Arbor construction site.
1 of 5  — IMG_20240717_132936040_HDR.jpg
Union workers protest at an Ann Arbor construction site.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
2 of 5  — IMG_20240717_125152108_HDR.jpg
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
3 of 5  — IMG_20240717_130607304_HDR.jpg
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
4 of 5  — IMG_20240717_132400631_HDR.jpg
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
5 of 5  — IMG_20240717_132912620_HDR.jpg
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A few dozen union activists and others marched at a construction site in Ann Arbor on Wednesday calling for a boycott of United Electrical Contractors.

The protestors marched around the site of the Packard Row mixed-use development where UEC has been contracted to do the electrical work. The company recently admitted legal liability in a long-running lawsuit where nine employees were subject to racial discrimination.

While a settlement was reached, the plaintiffs say those responsible continue to be employed by the company.

Attorney Richard Mack says they want to see them fired, so it doesn’t happen again.

“Think about how a company gets sued, and you pay off the workers who sued. And then, they can go about doing whatever it is they were going to do. We’re saying no more to that here.”

The company paid the former workers $430,000 and attorneys’ fees as part of the settlement. A message sent to the United Electrical Contractors’ home office in Lansing was not returned.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
