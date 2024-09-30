Some residents upset over impact Ann Arbor Schools expansion will have on Thurston Nature Center

Residents near Thurston Elementary School are frustrated with Ann Arbor Public Schools over what they say is a lack of transparency regarding the school’s planned expansion.

In 2019, Ann Arbor voters approved a $1 billion school bond to improve and expand public schools, including Thurston Elementary. However, plans to expand the school, impacting the nearby Thurston Nature Center, have angered some residents.

Community organizer, Leah Klass, says AAPS did not disclose how the bond would be used or involve the community in project planning.

“We voted on the bond, but we didn’t vote to have them spend it anyway that they wanted.”

Leah Klass A town hall meeting discussing the expansion of Thurston Elementary School.

Jason Bing, District Capital Programs Director, says they’ve offered to relocate trees, but the growing needs of students must be met.

“The conversation has to start with our students and staff. We’re working with the assets and the resources we have.”

Leah Klass Thurston Nature Center

Construction is planned to begin in early 2025.

