Ann Arbor Board of Education set to examine district's therapy animal policy

The Ann Arbor School Board tonight is expected to hear the district’s new policy regarding therapy animals. The move stems from the incident earlier this year over the disputed ownership of a therapy dog at Wines Elementary School.

Former kindergarten teacher Lexi Fata filed suit against the district and Principal David DeYoung. A settlement allowed Fata to keep the dog, Gracie, at home as her pet.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says the new policy should clear things up.

“I think that issue brought to the forefront that we need to have a policy in place, and I think that what we’re going to be able to accomplish, hopefully in passing of this, will avoid having any of those similar issues in the future.”

It’s a fairly light agenda tonight as it’s the final board meeting ahead of Election Day when three seats are up for grabs among six candidates. Feaster is also on the ballot in a special election, but he’s the only candidate for his position.

