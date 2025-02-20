Sledding accidents in Ann Arbor's Veterans Park cause concern

Multiple sledding accidents that needed medical care took place on the hill at Veterans Park in Ann Arbor. These incidents were attributed to a ramp constructed at the base of the hill.

The ramp surprised sledders going down Vets Hill at fast speeds who were unable to see it from the top of the hill resulting in multiple incidents of fractures.

City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Manager Josh Landefeld says sledding can be fun but risky. He says visitors can reduce their chances of being hurt by doing reconnaissance of the hill, wearing protective gear, and being mindful of others.

“Accidents happen, and we will do everything we can to mitigate those on our side. But the more they can be mindful respecting each other while they’re there and after they leave, it will go a long way to prevent some of the unexpected things that come about.”

Landefeld says the city intends to install a sign at the summit of Vets Hill, cautioning visitors about the steepness and advising them to exercise appropriate safety measures while navigating it.

