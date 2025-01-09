Volunteers wanted for Ann Arbor's neighborhood snow shoveling program

Ann Arbor residents looking for help with clearing snow from their sidewalk or are eager to help their neighbors can connect with each other through the city’s Snow Match Program.

Parks and Recreation Services Deputy Manager of Maintenance Victor Morales-Rios says the program started when the city noticed some residents struggling to clear snow from their sidewalks as part of a city ordinance.

He says the city turned to volunteers to help keep up with the ordinance. Those in need of help must fulfill certain requirements.

“Recipients of the volunteer services must be city residents, 55-plus years of age, or they can self-identify as having a disability.”

Morales-Rios says Pioneer High School and Cranbrook Park neighborhoods are in need of volunteers who live close by. Anyone interested in shoveling or needing help removing snow can register here.

