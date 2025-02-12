Washtenaw County Road Commission rides into the winter storm

Washtenaw County Road Commission’s trucks and plows are out in full force clearing the roads to help commuters drive safely in this winter storm.

Officials at the Washtenaw County Road Commission say that since a layer of snow covers the roads beneath the freezing precipitation, their vehicles can more effectively break up the ice.

Director of Operations Adam Lape says he encourages drivers to be patient if they find themselves behind one of their vehicles.

“If you see one of our trucks out there, just give us a few minutes. You know, we’ll be traveling somewhere between 25 and 45 miles per hour sometimes, so it doesn’t take too long to either have an opportunity to turn and go around us, or we’ll turn at the end of our route and they can continue on.”

Lape says they’ll be clearing the county’s main roads and highways well into Thursday afternoon. Then, plows will continue plowing subdivisions and unpaved roads into Friday.

