Community members discuss Washtenaw County homelessness at The Michigan Theater

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 12, 2025 at 6:55 AM EDT
(From L to R) Beth Angell, Dean of UM School of Social Work, film director Don Sawyer, Avalon Housing Director of Services Molly Smith, UM Associate Professor of Public Health Roshanak Mehdipanah, Ann Arbor Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall, and Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor participate in the panel discussion after the screening of "Beyond the Bridge: A Solution to Homelessness" at The Michigan Theater.
Residents gather for the screening of "Beyond the Bridge: A Solution to Homelessness" at The Michigan Theater.
Residents gather for the screening of "Beyond the Bridge: A Solution to Homelessness" at The Michigan Theater.
Filmmakers Tim Hasko (left) and Don Sawyer talk to the audience ahead of the screening of their film, "Beyond the Bridge: A Solution to Homelessness" at The Michigan Theater.
(From L to R) Beth Angell, Dean of UM School of Social Work, film director Don Sawyer, Avalon Housing Director of Services Molly Smith, UM Associate Professor of Public Health Roshanak Mehdipanah, Ann Arbor Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall, and Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor participate in the panel discussion after the screening of "Beyond the Bridge: A Solution to Homelessness" at The Michigan Theater.
Housing first and a service network--that is the message of the documentary “Beyond the Bridge: A Solution to Homelessness,” shown Tuesday night at The Michigan Theater, followed by a discussion of what needs to be done locally.

A sizable crowd, including several elected officials, advocates, and others heard the story of how Milwaukee and Houston have been able to make great strides in reducing their homeless population.

The panel answered questions from the audience.

Ann Arbor Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall says there needs to be a collaborative effort locally.

“Whether it’s the sheriff, the police, the mental health system, public health, housing, all those different areas, we have deep resources, but we’re not all on the same page.”

One suggestion is to put one person in charge of combating homelessness and coordinate housing and services through them.

