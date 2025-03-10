'Beyond the Bridge' documentary and discussion to look for homelessness solutions

It’s estimated there are about 3,000 homeless in Washtenaw County in any given year. Looking for ways to reduce the number is the subject of documentary and panel discussion Tuesday night at The Michigan Theater.

The film “Beyond the Bridge: A Solution to Homelessness” has been traveling around the country. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Mayor Christopher Taylor and U-M Dean of the School of Social Work Beth Angell.

Taylor says the primary way to reduce homelessness is to create more housing.

“We, at the city within our scope, are working hard to create housing that is affordable for everyone. We know that we have a housing crisis. We know that it is primarily a crisis of supply constraint. And so, we are working to expand housing at all income levels.”

Angell says, aside from the cost of housing we need, to find better ways to prevent people from becoming homeless, both those who are in a temporary crisis and a long-term situation.

