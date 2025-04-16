Ann Arbor Planning Commission delays Arbor South vote

Approval of the Arbor South Development will have to wait a while longer. The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has postponed a vote until June 17th.

The delay was at the request of the city’s planning department to give more time for staff reviews and have the applicant address some unresolved issues.

Arbor South at South State and Eisenhower would feature a 150-room hotel and seven residential buildings of over 1,000 units with about 230 set aside as affordable housing.

Applicant Oxford Companies CEO Jeff Hauptman says it will become a gateway to southern Ann Arbor.

“Housing where there isn’t any. Housing that will appeal to a wide audience, from affordable to market rate to condos. Housing with the level of amenities beyond any other developments in town.”

Arbor South will be constructed in five phases. It would also include over 93,000 square feet of commercial space.

