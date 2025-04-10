Ann Arbor releases draft Comprehensive Land Use Plan

Ann Arbor’s draft Comprehensive Land Use Plan has been released. A series of public engagement sessions have been scheduled to talk about it.

The Comp Plan sets the course the city will follow regarding land uses for the next 25 years. Three public engagement sessions are scheduled in the coming weeks.

Senior Planner Michelle Bennett says the meetings will be largely informational.

“We want to share that the draft has arrived. We want to pull out really important components of the plan out onto boards or handouts, and we want to have plenty of staff there, so that residents can ask us questions and can give us their feedback.”

The session will be April 24th at the Westgate Library, April 30th at the Mallets Creek Library and May 7th at the Traverwood Library. All sessions run from 3-7 PM.

