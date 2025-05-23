© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor Environmental Commission wants natural features protected in Comp Plan

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 23, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT
The Ann Arbor Environmental Commission holds its May 23, 2025 virtual meeting.
City of Ann Arbor
/
Zoom
The Ann Arbor Environmental Commission holds its May 23, 2025 virtual meeting.

The Ann Arbor Environmental Commission is recommending the inclusion of natural features sustainability in the city’s new Comprehensive Plan.

The Environmental Commission is asking for measures that protect the city’s biodiversity.

Longtime Environmental Commissioner Christopher Graham says he’d like to see protections go beyond what’s now expected from larger housing developments and be used in established neighborhoods.

“We want natural features protection expanded in the city to address the loss of them on private property that is not a large development, that does not require a site plan.”

There has been an ongoing battle in Ann Arbor regarding the draft of the Comprehensive Plan. The most controversial issue regards possibly doing away with R1 and R2 zoning designations to allow more density in single and dual family home neighborhoods.

