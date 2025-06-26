Ann Arbor officials blast draft Comp Plan opponents for 'fake news' memo

The group opposing Ann Arbor’s draft Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) is being accused of passing out false information regarding the future of the city’s parks.

The group Ann Arbor Neighborhood Network (A2N2) released a report this week claiming the latest draft of the CLUP excludes more than 484 acres of parkland, including the two public golf courses, several nature centers and other green spaces. A2N2 says that would allow the city to sell such land to developers circumventing required voter approval.

Council member Lisa Disch calls that “fake news.”

“It claims that the Comp Plan says things that it doesn’t say. The draft Comprehensive Land Use Plan does not intend to and does not reclassify any land in the Parks and Recreation Open Space Plan that that plan designates as a park land.”

An email seeking comment from the group was not returned.

