Ann Arbor growth potential could create infrastructure concerns

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Ann Arbor Water Treatment Plant
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Ann Arbor Water Treatment Plant

One of the main goals of the draft Comprehensive Use Plan is to spur economic and residential growth in Ann Arbor. But such growth could bring infrastructure problems.

Demands on Ann Arbor’s current water utility infrastructure are expected to be exceeded by current and possible future growth.

Public Services Chief of Staff Skye Stewart told the Planning Commission on Tuesday they are conducting studies to get more details.

“There are major constraints on the source water side. On the distribution and collection side, there are constraints, but analysis is in progress. And then, on the treatment side, we know that there are constraints on the water side, but we believe further analysis is needed on the sanitary or wastewater side.”

About 85% of Ann Arbor’s drinking water comes from the Huron River. The withdrawal amount is at its peak. The current wastewater treatment plant is landlocked and can’t be expanded.

Audio for this report was provided by CTN.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
