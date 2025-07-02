Ann Arbor Planning Commission debates changes to Comprehensive Land Use Plan

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has begun its review of the draft Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Meanwhile, the bitter public debate continues.

The Commission spent until nearly midnight on Tuesday going over the details of the Comp Plan and their suggested changes and clarifications. That was after another long line of residents on both sides of the debate had their say.

Commission Chair Wonwoo Lee says they want to make sure the final draft is clear.

“We want to be thorough, deliberate. We want to make sure that we understand the full implications. What does implementation look like? Words matter. So, yeah, we’re trying to be careful about it.”

It will likely take two more meetings for the Commission to finish the changes it wishes to make to the Comp Plan. Another series of public meetings will follow before it goes to the City Council for a vote in November.

