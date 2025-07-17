Avalon Housing opens the Grove at Veridian affordable housing project

Local non-profit Avalon Housing is officially welcoming low-income families and individuals to its newest affordable housing development located in Ann Arbor.

The Grove at Veridian off of Platt Road is Avalon Housing’s latest accomplishment in creating housing for those exiting homelessness and young adults with no family support network.

Scott Ellis is the Director of Mission Advancement at Avalon Housing. He says the 50 units that make up the new neighborhood aren’t just 50 rooms but are fully realized homes.

“A better way to think about is 114 bedrooms because a lot of those are two, three, four-bedroom homes for families, which is pretty rare in the affordable housing space.”

Ellis says starting next week, Avalon Housing will begin assisting residents in moving into their new homes.

