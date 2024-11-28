Avalon Housing holding residential lottery for new Grove at Veridian project

Avalon Housing will be holding a lottery for residents who apply to live in The Grove at Veridian Housing Development.

The new affordable housing development being built on Platt Road in Ann Arbor will include 50 units of one through four bedrooms. Thirty of the units will be filled through Washtenaw County’s Community Housing Prioritization System with the rest available for individuals and families with an income lower than 60% of the area median.

Avalon Executive Director Aaron Cooper says those wishing to apply can go to their website.

“They also can print out a paper copy, PDF if they need to, or they can come to one of our offices, our main office at 1327 Jones, and pick up a paper copy because we know some people may be limited in their access to the internet.”

Cooper says all applicants deemed eligible based on family income will have the same chance to be selected through the lottery.

Applications must be delivered to Avalon in-person or online by December 17th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

