Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley has new home repair projects underway in Ypsilanti Township

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley is currently building or renovating six homes in Ypsilanti Township to help increase the amount of workforce housing in the area.

Four new homes are being built and two more getting renovations on Firwood Street just off Michigan Avenue. When completed, the market value will be determined, and the houses will be sold to families who participated in the Habitat home ownership program.

Leah Tessman with Habitat says its open to Washtenaw County families in the low to middle income range.

“They also have to provide sweat equity hours with us. That’s where they come and work on the build sites with us. They take financial management classes, all the things to prepare them for homeownership.”

Habitat of Huron Valley recently received a $40,000 grant from Lowe’s to help pay for home repairs. Volunteers from Lowe’s in Woodhaven helped on the Ypsilanti builds last week.

