Avalon Housing secures funding for Ypsilanti affordable housing project

Avalon Housing has been given the green light to go ahead with an affordable housing development project near downtown Ypsilanti.

Funding has been secured for Avalon Housing thanks to the Low Income Housing Tax Credit to build a 22-unit affordable housing project at 206 North Washington Street in Ypsilanti.

Executive Director Aaron Cooper says Avalon will provide future residents with assistance services such as 24/7 crisis support. He says the site has long been vacant and building housing near downtown Ypsilanti would offer way more benefits to the community.

“No city wants to have vacant buildings. It brings blight. It brings crime. I think my understanding is that when you have faith, room and vacant property, it’s a prime opportunity to develop.”

Cooper says after finalizing things with Ypsilanti city officials, Avalon Housing will begin construction late summer-early fall and finish late 2026.

