Washtenaw United: Avalon Housing faces challenges in combatting homelessness and creating affordable housing in Washtenaw County

Aaron Cooper, a true public servant, has served his entire 20-year career servicing others, in which 17 of those years have been in affordable housing, at various Public Housing Authorities across Ohio and Michigan.

Most recently as the Executive Director of Avalon Housing, Cooper is responsible for the oversight of a Non-Profit Permanent Supportive Housing owner, service provider, and developer.

As a developer specifically, Avalon Housing has produced over 500 new construction and rehabilitations, with currently 3 developments under construction, with one additional going through the LIHTC application process in 2025. From the use of dedicated land from the County and City Millage funding, Cooper has sought out these unique funding streams and forged partnerships to move forward his agencies’ affordable housing portfolio.

Prior to Avalon Housing, Cooper served as the President and CEO of the Inkster Housing Commission, Aaron served the Inkster community since early 2021, providing his leadership through a pivotal time in society, the pandemic COVID-19, while ensuring a balance of employee health and well-being, while still serving his residents and community. By overseeing the Inkster Housing Commission and serving its 3,000 plus residents comprised of 741 apartments and homes, and 750 Section 8 Voucher participants, managing multiple interdepartmental disciplinaries including HR, Compliance, Finance, Asset Management, Maintenance, Aaron worked closely with elected officials, residents of Inkster, and all stakeholders to provide safe, quality housing for all low-income residents. Inkster received its first ever RAD CHAP for its 120-unit high rise building and for its largest development of 250 single family units.

Before becoming the President and CEO of Inkster Housing Commission, Aaron also served as the Director of Asset Management of the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and joined the Authority in 2017. Cooper’s primary responsibilities included oversite of the 7th largest housing authority in the United States, which included Low Income Public Housing (LIPH), Section 8 New Construction, Multi-Family Housing, and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit units. As the Director of Asset Management, Cooper oversaw 3 RAD Conversions simultaneously with over 1000 units going through this transition consisting of a mix of new construction and rehabilitation.

Before joining CMHA, Cooper was employed at the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority for 12 years as the Director of Asset Management, Risk Manager and Property Manager. All throughout his career, Aaron forged many partnerships, obtained a variety of grants for his housing authorities, in the areas of Resident Opportunity and Self Sufficiency, Safety, and Family Self Sufficiency. One of the proudest accomplishments Aaron achieved was to bring a fully functional, and certified pharmacy to a low-income senior high rise, servicing over 100 residents where long standing societal inequities cased poor health outcomes for the housing commissions low-income seniors.

Cooper received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Legal Studies from the University of Cincinnati. Cooper obtained his Public Housing Management Certification in 2009 at the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority. Cooper was a two-time recipient of the NCRC Emerging Leader Award (2016 and 2022) and graduated from the 2018 Cleveland Leadership Academy Cleveland Bridge Builders and currently is a participant of the Washtenaw County Leadership Academy.

His volunteer experience consists of being on many boards and committees, including the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) Professional Development Committee. He is a member of the North Central Regional Council (NCRC), which is a regional branch of NAHRO for 8 midwestern states, and on the board for the state chapter of Michigan NAHRO. Cooper previously served on the BUILD Institute board which assists small businesses and disadvantaged business find capital for startup businesses in the city of Detroit. Aaron began his volunteer experience back in 2012 serving as a former Executive Board Member, as Treasurer and 1st Vice Chair of the Safety Council of Northwest Ohio, where he became a certified Safety Management Practitioner and a Certified Occupational Safety Specialist, all while creating an expansive accredited Safety Leadership Curriculum for the Safety Council.

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and welcome to this week's edition of Washtenaw United. This is our weekly exploration of equity and opportunity in our community. I'm David Fair, and today that journey takes us into the realm of affordable housing. There is still not enough in Washtenaw County, and efforts to create enough don't keep up with demand. Still, there is a lot of work going into addressing the need, and there's good news on the horizon! Combating homelessness and creating affordable housing--well, that's at the center of the work being done by our guest today. Aaron Cooper is executive director of Avalon Housing in Ann Arbor, and thank you for making time, Aaron! I appreciate it!

Aaron Cooper: Thank you, David!

David Fair: What an uncertain time to be working in the housing realm! What have the first few months of the new administration done to the manner in which you have to approach planning? Have you been caught off-guard, or is this about what you anticipated?

Aaron Cooper: Well yes, David. You know it anytime there's a change in administration no matter what political affiliation, there's always going to be a level of unknown. Sometimes, things happen sooner then later. So, if I would have to say just in the affordable housing space these first three to four months or so, things have came back. And so, we know that there are going to beat change, but they've been a little faster, I can say, during this administration thus far.

David Fair: Well, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has certainly been a target. The administration has moved to end a $1 billion program aimed at preserving affordable housing. Sixty percent of the Ann Arbor Housing Commission budget comes from federal HUD funding. How might those kinds of cuts impact the work Avalon Housing is doing in the community?

Aaron Cooper: Now, that's an excellent question, David! You know, our partners and my dear friend, Jennifer Hall of the Ann Arbor Housing Commission, and even Zac Fosler from the Ypsilanti Housing Commission, we work very closely together. We're all in affordable housing space. And with most of their funding coming from HUD, we also received some of that funding through them. It's passed through dollars in which we utilize what's known as a project-based voucher. And so, when Avalon Housing is developing a building for affordable housing or supportive housing, and even some of our buildings that are already in existence, we use that project-based voucher to subsidize that person's rent. So, otherwise, they wouldn't be able to afford to live in Washtenaw County. The project- based voucher allows the landlord, whether it's us or a private landlord, to be able charge what they need for the cost of the property. But it also allows the person to be subsidized, so that they don't pay that full amount. So, we're big advocates for continued HUD funding, especially with the Housing Commission.

David Fair: And do potential impacts go even further with layoffs? HUD's Detroit office staff is being eliminated. It seems that all that office may be closed entirely with operations potentially moved to Chicago. Would that impact the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Housing Commissions and, ultimately, Avalon as well?

Aaron Cooper: Yeah. Well, my background has been public housing. I come from that background. I had sixteen or seventeen years in the housing commission, whether it's in Michigan or Ohio. And what I would think would happen where the most of the impact would be seen, especially initially, would just be those relationships. You build relationships with HUD staff that really help you navigate challenges and responsiveness. And so, that's where I would predict the impact to be initially. You know, the funding and paying--that's always gonna come down from the higher level. But in the immediate sense, it sold relationships. And those relationships are priceless because they really help you navigate when challenges exist. And so, that's what i would anticipate seeing the challenges for the how the commission and even us because we communicate with her directly as well. And so, that's just what I'm hoping: that those relationships can remain. And we're just wishing the best for the staff that we know, and we hope that whatever happens with HUD, they do what's best for everyone.

David Fair: Our Washtenaw United conversation with Avalon Housing Executive Director Aaron Cooper continues on 89.1 WEMU. While we're all aware affordable housing is at a premium in Washtenaw County. The good news is more is going to become available soon. Avalon Housing will be providing 50 units at the Grove at Veridian. That's part of a visionary community, Veridian at County Farm. When do those units come online, Aaron?

Aaron Cooper: So, those units come online June 1st, David. I was pleased to say, and this is why we do the work, I shook the hand of a family just yesterday. They'll be one of the first families moving in, and that just made my day! Because they'll be moving in in June. It is a family. And so, we start in June all the way through, I believe, August, August we plan on it being fully leased up. And we're just looking forward, but June is the time.

David Fair: And then, there's going to be another 39 units of affordable housing with the upcoming Arbor South development. That's a little further away, but, nonetheless, will add to the inventory.

Aaron Cooper: Yes, correct. That as well, we apply for funding for our Hickory Way--what we call Hickory Way Three development--that adds on to an already developed site that we have on Jackson Road in Ann Arbor. So, it's a busy time for us!

David Fair: With those projects included, what will Avalon Housing's total unit capacity be in the county?

Aaron Cooper: So, we'll have approximately 550 units of affordable housing throughout the county, David. And those are not just multifamily where you see 50 or 30. Those are also single-family homes. Those are duplexes in communities that individuals wouldn't even know we're Avalon. We don't put our names out in front. We want our properties to fit in in the community. And so, you will be around 550, and we hope to continue. to grow. We can't keep up with this problem, but we are definitely trying to make an impact.

David Fair: Homelessness, or being unhoused, has been a focus of attention in recent years, and there was certainly major progress made on getting homeless veterans taken care of. Is that now at risk because of potential cuts in funding to this realm of work?

Aaron Cooper: Well, when we talk about veterans, David, that number had definitely drastically gone down. We had an initiative--or the county, I should say and all the partners had initiatives to have homeless veteran partially at zero. And they have made great strides to get it to zero which is just a number. Of course, that's going to fluctuate from year to year. But that was a big push, so the veterans homelessness has definitely drastically declined. Unfortunately, homelessness throughout the United States has increased 18% in '24. And, unfortunately in Washtenaw County, we've seen a rise in homelessness as well. However, again, that number could have been a lot larger, if you will, without the cooperation and collaboration of all the partners, whether it's nonprofits, whether it's the county, or whether it is the City of Ann Arbor or CIty of Ypsilanti. I've truly seen, David, partnerships, county and our government, I should say, and non-government come together to really make an impact in that number. However, it's still increasing, but that's society. We see that across the United States.

David Fair: We're talking with Avalon Housing Executive Director Aaron Cooper on WEMU's Washtenaw United. And to take that a little further, it said that everything and everyone is connected, and partnership is a part of that. Changes in ARPA funding are impacting the Dawn Farm Recovery Center and the New Vision Engagement Center. Substance abuse disorder and some of the associated mental health issues that go along with that are at or near the top of the list of causes of homelessness. What impact might those cuts have on the services that you provide?

Aaron Cooper: Yeah. Yeah, David, it's unfortunate. We have seen from reduced funding for specific programs. One of our nearest and dearest partners, SOS Community Services here in the county, lost some funds that really help them to provide housing for families. And so, we always say it's a domino effect. If one entity loses funds, then, ultimately, those families or those individuals feel that, which then spills over to everything that we do as a community, whether it's food, whether it's housing, whether it's just general resources, transportation, you name it, David. When one entity loses its funding, we all lose. We all feel it because the residents that we serve, the client that we serve, they're ultimately going to feel it. Food Gatherers took a big hit. So, what does that mean for residents that really depend on that for food? Some of those same residents live in our housing. So, now, we have to try to find other sources to help with food. And so, again, it's just a domino effect. And so, we all lose when one loses, David, so we really see that.

David Fair: Based on what you've seen to this point and what you see the direction of federal priorities becoming, will we be better or worse off a year from now?

Aaron Cooper: You know, David, we are going to look at it as a glass half-full, and we're going to be optimistic through our advocacy and through opportunities like this. And we want to thank you, David, for bringing us on. Opportunities like this really get the word out and to our elected officials and those in the community. And so, we're gonna remain optimistic, we're going to pull together, and we hope that our continued collaboration and advocate he really helped get the word to keep funding sustainable for programs as related to homelessness in housing.

David Fair: Well, thank you for sharing the time and the information and the updates today, Aaron! We'll talk again soon!

Aaron Cooper: Absolutely! Thank you very much, David!

David Fair: That is Aaron Cooper, Executive Director of Avalon Housing in Ann Arbor. Find out more about the ongoing efforts to combat homelessness and create more affordable housing by going to our website at wemu.org. We'll get you everywhere you need to go. Washtenaw United is produced in partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and you hear it every Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station 89.1 WEMU FM Ypsilanti. Celebrating 60 years of broadcasting from the campus of Eastern Michigan University!

