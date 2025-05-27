Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley weathers economic uncertainty

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley has been facing difficulties this year building affordable homes in the local community.

Economic uncertainty and the rise in Washtenaw County’s cost of living have been the biggest obstacles to Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley's efforts.

Huron Valley CEO Sarah Stanton says while the organization has not directly faced funding losses due to federal budget cuts, it’s been impacted in other ways.

“Last year’s cost of materials went up by 18% from the year previous, and it seems to be heading in a worse direction in terms of everything you have to buy in order to build or renovate homes.”

Stanton says 2025 has seen volunteers eager to step up to help repair homes owned by seniors and low-income individuals. She adds Habitat for Humanity has done 10,000 projects in Washtenaw County and will continue to grow that number this year.

