Officials celebrate Ypsilanti's latest affordable housing projects

The ribbon was cut for Ypsilanti’s newest affordable and senior housing complexes Wednesday morning with over 300 units off Clark Road.

The Clubhouse at the Huron Vista features amenities like a pool, fitness center, meeting spaces and a playground. The complex is nearly 100% occupied.

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown says it’s the kind of housing project Washtenaw County needs to see more of.

“These developments are beautiful. They’re gorgeous. They’re dignified. They’re safe. They’re clean. And we need more up-to-date residences that replicate this and duplicate this on the redeveloped spaces that can create more affordable housing for folks in our community.”

The Residences at Huron next to Huron Vista provides 152 affordable senior units. All units are leased to those earning between 40% and 60% of the area-median income.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

