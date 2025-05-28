© 2025 WEMU
Officials celebrate Ypsilanti's latest affordable housing projects

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Ypsilanti officials cut the ribbon for the new Residences at Huron and Huron Vista housing complexes.
Ypsilanti officials cut the ribbon for the new Residences at Huron and Huron Vista housing complexes.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The front sign for the Residences at Huron housing complex.
The front sign for the Residences at Huron housing complex.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The parking lot for the Huron Vista and Residences of Huron housing complexes.
The parking lot for the Huron Vista and Residences of Huron housing complexes.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A balcony view from the Huron Vista housing complex.
A balcony view from the Huron Vista housing complex.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Washtenaw County Commissioner Annie Somerville, Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown and Ypsilanti Economic Development & Equity Manager Katie Jones talk before the ribbon cutting for the Residences at Huron and Huron Vista housing complexes.
(From L to R) Washtenaw County Commissioner Annie Somerville, Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown and Ypsilanti Economic Development & Equity Manager Katie Jones talk before the ribbon cutting for the Residences at Huron and Huron Vista housing complexes.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A kitchenette inside the Huron Vista housing complex.
A kitchenette inside the Huron Vista housing complex.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A meeting room inside the Residences at Huron.
A meeting room inside the Residences at Huron.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
An exercise room inside the Residences at Huron.
An exercise room inside the Residences at Huron.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The outdoor pool at the Residences at Huron.
The outdoor pool at the Residences at Huron.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A kitchenette inside the Huron Vista housing complex.
A kitchenette inside the Huron Vista housing complex.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A laundry room inside the Huron Vista housing complex.
A laundry room inside the Huron Vista housing complex.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The meeting room inside the Residences at Huron housing complex.
The meeting room inside the Residences at Huron housing complex.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The ribbon was cut for Ypsilanti’s newest affordable and senior housing complexes Wednesday morning with over 300 units off Clark Road.

The Clubhouse at the Huron Vista features amenities like a pool, fitness center, meeting spaces and a playground. The complex is nearly 100% occupied.

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown says it’s the kind of housing project Washtenaw County needs to see more of.

“These developments are beautiful. They’re gorgeous. They’re dignified. They’re safe. They’re clean. And we need more up-to-date residences that replicate this and duplicate this on the redeveloped spaces that can create more affordable housing for folks in our community.”

The Residences at Huron next to Huron Vista provides 152 affordable senior units. All units are leased to those earning between 40% and 60% of the area-median income.

Kevin Meerschaert
