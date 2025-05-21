© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves new high-rise housing complex

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 21, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT
Rendering of the new Ann Arbor housing project on the corner of Church and Willard Streets.
Core Spaces
Rendering of the new Ann Arbor housing project on the corner of Church and Willard Streets.

Ann Arbor’s Planning Commission has approved another major housing project in South University next to the Forest Avenue Parking Garage.

The 19-story complex at the corner at Church and Willard will include 198 units with retail space in the basement. There will be no on-site vehicle parking but will include a 126-stall bike room.

Developer Core Spaces Managing Director Joe Gatto says the site will include an art wall facing the alley between Church and South Forest.

“It’s going to be pretty cool architecture and a cool experience with a cantilever building over that city-owned parcel and creating a pretty special alleyway in this part of the community.”

The $140 million project is expected to raise over $1 million in property taxes each year.

If approved by City Council, construction is set to begin by the end of the year and be completed by June 2028.

Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Planning CommissionAnn Arbor City CouncilCore Spaceshousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
