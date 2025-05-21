Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves new high-rise housing complex

Ann Arbor’s Planning Commission has approved another major housing project in South University next to the Forest Avenue Parking Garage.

The 19-story complex at the corner at Church and Willard will include 198 units with retail space in the basement. There will be no on-site vehicle parking but will include a 126-stall bike room.

Developer Core Spaces Managing Director Joe Gatto says the site will include an art wall facing the alley between Church and South Forest.

“It’s going to be pretty cool architecture and a cool experience with a cantilever building over that city-owned parcel and creating a pretty special alleyway in this part of the community.”

The $140 million project is expected to raise over $1 million in property taxes each year.

If approved by City Council, construction is set to begin by the end of the year and be completed by June 2028.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org