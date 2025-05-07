© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves plan for Braun Court condos

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 7, 2025 at 6:17 AM EDT
Rendering of a new apartment complex at Ann Arbor's Braun Court.
Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects
Rendering of a new apartment complex at Ann Arbor's Braun Court.

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved the site plan for a new condominium development on the historic Braun Court.

Commissioners gave support for the project but also expressed sadness at the demise of what that was the center of Ann Arbor’s LGBTQ community, where local residents celebrated the Supreme Court legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015.

Commissioner Sara Hammerschmidt asked the developers to remember the area’s history.

“Right now, history, especially LGBTQ history, feels just so important to celebrate. Obviously, we can’t mandate it, but I would really, really encourage you to think of something that honors the history of this site to incorporate.”

In the mid-1990’s, the area was home to the Jim Toy Community Center, Aut Bar, and the Common Language Bookstore.

The proposal in Kerrytown is a seven-story project, including 38 two and three-bedroom units.

