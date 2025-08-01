City of Dexter working to increase housing stock

The City of Dexter has made some changes to its Master Plan by adopting a Housing Readiness Amendment. The move is designed to increase the city’s housing stock.

When Dexter updated the Master Plan in 2019, it made changes to create a blueprint for affordable and retainable housing. Later, zoning amendments passed to help implement the process.

Community Development Manager Michelle Anniol says it was an opportunity to consider further changes.

“Housing is a way that people are able to grow wealth. If you eliminate that possibility, that’s a problem. How do you open that avenue up to allow people that chance to grow their wealth?”

One issue that arose as the amendment was being considered was the process of annexation. A change was made to ensure that the affected townships will continue to be contacted when a request for annexation is made by a landowner.

