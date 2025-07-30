Dexter voters to decide selling land originally intended for fire department

Dexter residents will be voting Tuesday on whether to allow the city to sell a plot of land along one of its main roads.

Dexter officials have been looking to sell city-owned land at the intersection of Dexter-Ann Arbor and Meadowview Drive. The site was originally proposed to be the city’s new fire department. City council instead decided to renovate the downtown Dexter location instead.

Joe Semifero is a council member. He says Dexter is required by charter to put any sale or lease of city property to a vote.

“There was a citizen petition to have an amendment to the charter, and that amendment to the charter was to have a citizen vote for any sale or lease of property.”

Semifero says there have been questions from residents about the property’s future use. He says if Tuesday’s vote passes, it will be available for sale.

Potential buyers would be required to go through the planning and approval process with the city before any development could take place.

