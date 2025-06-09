City of Dexter to consider updating food truck rules

The Dexter City Council is expected to begin a discussion tonight about what changes are needed, if any, regarding operating food trucks in the city.

Currently in Dexter, food trucks are allowed temporarily on public property during special events. There are no specific regulations for private property.

Zoning laws allow a gas station to host a truck once a week. Last month, the owner asked the City Council to amend the policy, so it could remain in her lot permanently.

City Manager Justin Breyer says it’ll be up to Council and Planning Commission on how to move forward.

“Different communities deal with food trucks in different ways. Some are very permissive, some are very prohibitive, and some are in the middle. So, it’s going to come down to a matter of preference.”

Breyer says the Planning Commission has indicated it wants to take a very methodical approach, so any changes are likely months away.

