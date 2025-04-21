City of Dexter sets election for land sale

Dexter will be holding a special election August 5th asking voters if it can sell off the land that was previously purchased to build a new fire station.

The parcel at the intersection of Meadow View and Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, known as the MAV property, was originally purchased in 2019 to be the site of a new fire station next to the old one on Main Street.

City Manager Justin Breyer says the land has a potential for commercial development.

We did contact a broker to see what, potentially, it could sell for if we did put it up for sale, but no one has contacted asking to purchase the property yet."

The current appraised value of the property is $780,000.

The fire station site stirred controversy last year. A ballot measure asked voters to protect the land the new station is being built on for public recreation. It was rejected by 49 votes.

