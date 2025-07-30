Early voting for Ann Arbor's August 5th ballot begins today

Early voting for Ann Arbor’s Proposals A and B begins today. It lasts until Sunday at five locations.

City Clerk Jacqueline Beaudry says about 10,000 absentee ballots have already been turned in. She says early voting takes place at City Hall from 9 AM to 5 PM and at Traverwood, Mallets Creek, and Westgate Libraries from 11 AM-7 PM.

“Of course, the special election is only for Ann Arbor City voters--the two proposals. But anyone within the city limits can vote at any of our four sites.”

Beaudry says the absentee ballot drop-off boxes at eight locations around town are available 24/7 until polls close at 8 PM on Tuesday. You can also apply and vote absentee at the City Clerk’s office.

One thing that it’s too late to do is change your mind if you have already submitted your ballot. That deadline was last Friday.

