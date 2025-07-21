Ypsilanti Township has four millage renewals on August ballot

Ypsilanti Township has four millage renewals on the August 5th ballot to continue funding for police, fire, rubbish, and recreation.

The millage’s additional rates equal the amounts reduced by the Headlee Amendment. That keeps the levy at the current funding levels.

A home with a taxable value of $100,000 would pay $1,233 a year.

Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says the millages pay for things some other townships don’t.

“Some townships charge for garbage and rubbish, so we do that in a millage. And then, some townships have volunteer fire departments. We don’t. We have a full-fledged fire department with EMT services for our residents.”

Stumbo says without the millage renewals, services would be drastically reduced or eliminated. She says she’s always a bit nervous around millage renewal time but believes the residents of Ypsilanti Township understand the needs.

