Northville Public Schools seeks sinking fund millage renewal on Aug. 5th ballot

Northville Public School residents are being asked August 5th to renew the district’s Sinking Fund Millage. A community information meeting is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the building and site millage that is set to expire this year. It’s for ten years through 2035 and remains at 0.9357 mills.

Northville Schools Superintendent RJ Webber says the sinking fund is like a homeowner setting money aside for the future.

“We all hope that we put like a squirrel fund away or something of that nature to where we can pay for it. And so, if we didn’t have the Sinking Fund for issues such as that, then what we’d have to do is to dip into our general fund to attend to those costs.”

If renewed, it will raise about $4.1 million dollars in 2026.

The information meeting will be held Wednesday at 10 AM at Old Village School on West Main in Northville.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

