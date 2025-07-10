Local school officials feel frustration as the state budget impasse continues

As the impasse over education funding in Lansing continues, the frustration over the uncertainty is increasing in local school districts.

July 1st was supposed to be the deadline for the Legislature to agree to a state education budget. A week and a half later, there is still no deal in sight.

As the deadlock continues. districts have to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Northville Public Schools Superintendent RJ Webber says there needs to be some answers coming from the state Capitol.

“Our budgets are audited every year by a third party. Every district in the state of Michigan has to do that. And so, it makes it very difficult financially if you’re not sure what you’re getting to budget.”

Webber says there appears to be a lack of urgency to get the state education formula completed. He says adding to the frustration is the uncertainty over Title I, II, and III funding from the federal government.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

