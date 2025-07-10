Absentee ballots trickling in ahead of light August 5th elections in Washtenaw County

Absentee ballots are already trickling in for the August 5th elections taking place in Washtenaw County.

About 39,000 absentee ballots have been requested and sent out to voters. As of yesterday afternoon, fewer than 3,000 have been returned.

Washtenaw County Director of Elections Rena Basch the high number distributed is likely due to many people signing up last year to be on the permanent list.

“These clerks have no idea yet how turnout is going to be impacted by that. Is that going to increase our turnout because now people, suddenly, they get a ballot in the mail, and they are like, ‘Oh, what’s this?”

For the August election, only Ann Arbor is offering early voting. The law only requires it in federal and state elections.

There will be five days instead of nine and be available at Ann Arbor City Hall from 9 AM to 5 PM and the Traverwood, Mallets Creek, and Westgate Libraries from 11 AM to 7 PM.

