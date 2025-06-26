WISD to put tax question on November ballot

The Washtenaw Intermediate School District’s Board of Education has adopted a resolution to include a millage proposal on the November ballot.

The Career and Technical Education (CTE) millage would generate $25 million in funding for the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

WISD Superintendent Naomi Norman says CTE allows students across Washtenaw County to explore career pathways and pursue further education once they enter college while still in grade school.

She says it’s evident that there’s currently inequity in CTE opportunities in certain school districts based on the number of students on waitlists. She adds that the proposal would allow more students to participate in CTE.

“What we want to do is make sure that all students have access to amazing programs, regardless of where they live within Washtenaw County.”

If passed on the November 4th, 2025 ballot, the millage rate will be 1 mill annually over 10 years.

