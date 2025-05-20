WISD’s Head Start celebrates 60 years with birthday bash and rally

Washtenaw Intermediate School District is celebrating 60 years of its Head Start program with a birthday bash and rally.

President Lyndon B. Johnson created the Head Start Program as part of his War on Poverty bills.

Dr. Eddie Manuszak is the Director of Early Childhood at Washtenaw Intermediate School District. He says WISD’s Head Start program has expanded over the years to help more families in need give their young children free opportunities for early learning. He says after 60 years of serving the community, he’s hoping the program sees the next year.

“We know that there are decision makers that do not agree with the value that Head Start offers. And so, they are looking to either reduce or eliminate Head Start.”

Manuszak says that Head Start’s celebration on May 31st will also serve as a rallying call.

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown and several local Michigan State Representatives are expected to speak about the value of Head Start.

Washtenaw Intermediate School District

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org