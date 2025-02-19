WISD defends special needs children in face of Dept. of Education changes

The Department of Education has slashed DEI initiatives from schools nationwide as part of President Trump’s executive order, and this could impact Washtenaw County's special needs students.

Washtenaw Intermediate School District parents are raising concerns about how the Trump administration will change the education and care their children receive.

Superintendent Naomi Norman says the federal government hasn’t impacted WISD directly yet, but the groundwork is being laid to implement significant changes within the next 90 days. She says it’s important now more than ever for families to speak up, so government officials understand the values of inclusive education.

“I saw really clearly what a difference it made when people spoke up and passionately about their public education system. So, we need to step up and fight for the things that we really value.”

Norman says regardless of what happens on the federal level, Michigan’s intermediate school district network will remain dedicated and strong in helping students get the attention and care they need.

