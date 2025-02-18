Avalon Housing prepares for possible federal cuts

The threat of losing federal funding and deep cuts in the US Department of Housing and Urban Development has a lot of support organizations on edge. Avalon Housing says it’s working to ensure its services continue uninterrupted.

The staff at Avalon is closely watching how federal actions could affect its work to find housing for low-income residents.

Executive Director Aaron Cooper says about a third of their budget comes directly from the federal government. But he says the biggest concern is the possibility of half the HUD workforce being fired.

“What does that mean toward the relationship and the contacts that we have built when it comes to questions for grants, issuing the funds, issuing RFPs, which we bid on. All of that would be the questions for us which impact us.”

Cooper says they are developing contingency plans in case federal funds are slashed. They include approaching major donors and local banks to see if more funding can be obtained.

