Jim Toy Community Center in Ann Arbor pushes to lift same-sex marriage ban in state constitution

Same-sex marriage is still banned in Michigan’s State Constitution and would become de jure law if the US Supreme Court overturned its 2015 ruling legalizing it.

The Jim Toy Center in Ann Arbor is seeking to engage in discussion with the Michigan Marriage Equality PAC, which aims to secure a state constitutional amendment for same-sex marriage.

Jim Toy Center President Joe Halsch says the LGBT community needs to be proactive about protecting marriage rights, especially in times of political uncertainty.

“I think this is an absolute need to protect families all across Michigan. We need to look after ourselves.”

Halsch says with Pride Month approaching, it’s important to keep fighting for equality under the law when protections aren’t currently codified.

Once state officials approve the amendment language, 446,000 signatures must be collected by July 2026 for the same-sex marriage initiative to appear on the November 2026 ballot.

