Founder of Transgender Day of Visibility says this year’s celebration faces unprecedented negativity

Today, transgender individuals and their allies are celebrating the Transgender Day of Visibility, which highlights their contributions to society and the discrimination they encounter.

The Transgender Day of Visibility began in 2009 with minimal acknowledgment but has grown to be celebrated by world leaders and organizations.

Rachel Crandall-Crocker, Executive Director of Transgender Michigan and founder of the day, says she created the day to help transgender individuals avoid the isolation she felt after coming out.

She says this year’s celebration faces unprecedented negativity.

“This year, because of what’s happening in Washington, this is the biggest challenge yet. We are visible, we are here to stay, and we will not be erased.”

Crandall-Crocker will speak tonight at the Downtown Ann Arbor District Library on how to keep celebrating amid today’s political climate.

