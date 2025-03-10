Ann Arbor’s aging LGBTQ+ population grapples with uncertainty

Older members of Ann Arbor’s LGBTQ+ community have limited places to connect, and some are coming together to share their concerns about the changing political and cultural climate.

While many LGBTQ+ social spaces in Ann Arbor cater to college-aged students, older members of the community are finding support through regular discussions at the University of Michigan’s Turner Senior Resource Center.

Jason Page is the community outreach associate supervisor at U-M’s Turner Senior Wellness Program. He says he’s seen firsthand how grief, isolation and a lack of resources affect aging LGBTQ+ individuals.

“There are barriers for older LGBT individuals to be out, And especially during these times with the current administration, I anticipate that some older LGBTQ individuals might be going back in the closet.”

Page says providing safe spaces for aging LGBTQ+ residents is more important than ever, ensuring ways for them to connect, find support and remain engaged in the community.

