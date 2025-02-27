Democrats push back against resolution to end same sex marriage

This week, House Democrats denounced a resolution by Michigan House Republicans calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn same sex marriage.

The landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision gave same-sex couples the right to marry. House Republicans want that ruling overturned and regulation of marriage returned to the states.

Democrat and Ann Arbor State Representative Jason Morgan calls the move an attempt to divide people and strip the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The next step is to going to be introducing a House joint resolution that would codify marriage equality in Michigan’s constitution and overturn that old language that would ban same sex marriage. ”

Morgan said Democrats remain committed to protecting civil rights, strengthening the economy and expanding opportunities for all residents.

